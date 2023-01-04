Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Al Roker returning to the 'Today' show

Al Roker
Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
FILE - Al Roker attends NBC's "Today" show 70th anniversary celebration at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022, in New York. On Friday, Nov. 18, Roker said he's recovering after being hospitalized the week before for blood clots. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Al Roker
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 10:47:26-05

NEW YORK — Al Roker is set to return Friday, Jan. 6.

The long-time weather man has been out of work since November 2022.

A blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs and led to two hospitalizations.

He has missed weeks of work.

The issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.

He's been a staple at both those traditions for years.

Roker's "Today" on-air co-workers announced his expected return Tuesday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE