Al Roker returning to the 'Today' show

NEW YORK — Al Roker is set to return Friday, Jan. 6.

The long-time weather man has been out of work since November 2022.

A blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs and led to two hospitalizations.

He has missed weeks of work.

The issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center.

He's been a staple at both those traditions for years.

Roker's "Today" on-air co-workers announced his expected return Tuesday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

