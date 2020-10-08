Airbnb updates COVID-19 protocols with hosts, guests must wear masks when meeting

Airbnb has updated some of its COVID-19 protocols, requiring everyone to wear a mask and social distance when interacting with each other, as well as introducing a five-step cleaning process for hosts to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online rental company also stated in its announcement that by Nov. 20, hosts must comply with their five-step cleaning process or risk having their accounts suspended or removed from the site.

The company's cleaning program, which was developed alongside fellow health and hospitality experts, consists of hosts preparing themselves and their team to clean effectively, sweeping and dusting before sanitizing, spraying high-touch surfaces (door handles, light switches) with approved disinfectant spray, referring to its room-by-room checklist to make sure everything is cleaned correctly, and resetting the room.

Once a host commits to the five-step cleaning process, Airbnb says their listings will have a highlight spotlighting their commitment to clean.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, Airbnb only allows a maximum of 10 guests per stay, washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and wearing protective equipment at all times.

Airbnb has a list of protocols for cleaning on specific rooms in your house for guests, which can be found here.