Ahmaud Arbery case: Officials say they've reviewed additional video evidence

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation indicated Friday that they have acquired additional video evidence in the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds confirmed in a press conference Friday that his agency has reviewed "a number of pieces of video" while investigating Arbery's death. Reynolds did not comment about what the additional video footage may show or who shot that footage.

The announcement came hours after the GBI arrested William "Roddie" Bryan, Jr. and charged him with murder in connection with Arbery's death. Bryan was the man who filmed the 36-second video that shows Gregory and Travis McMichael confront Arbery and shoot him to death following a struggle.

It wasn't until months later that Bryan's video was leaked to the public, sparking national outrage and prompting the GBI to take over the case. Two days after the release of the video, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with Arbery's murder.

In a police report taken the day of the shooting, Gregory McMichael told officers that Bryan had "blocked" Arbery when he tried to run away from the scene. Attorneys for the Arbery family have called for Bryan's arrest for weeks, saying the police report points to his involvement in a murder plot.

Reynolds chose not to comment when asked specifically if the additional video found duirng the investigation was shot by Bryan, saying that information would come out during trial.

Bryan has maintained his innocence since his video was released to the public. Earlier this month, he told WJAX-TV in Jacksonville, Florida, police initially told him he was merely a witness and that he was receiving death threats.

On Friday, Reynolds told reporters that if they believed that Bryan was only a witness, they would not have arrested him, saying there was "probable cause" to charge with him Arbery's death.

Bryan also faces charges of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.