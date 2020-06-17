After ski trip is canceled due to virus, filmmaker creates awesome stop motion video at home

BARCELONA -- For adventure-seekers and travelers, the pandemic has put a damper on outdoor excursions. But for one filmmaker in Barcelona, a canceled family ski trip turned into an opportunity to bring adventure home to his living room.

Philipp Klein Herrero is fanatical about skiing.

“I am always skiing,” he said. “It's my passion.”

So, when the pandemic lockdown forced him to cancel a long-planned family ski trip to France, the filmmaker decided to create a video for them.

“I wanted to send them love from where I am and that's how the idea came about.”

He taped a GoPro to his ceiling and cleared the room, bringing to life the adventure of a lifetime – on his living room floor.

“It starts with me waking up on the side of the mountain in my sleeping bag and having my skis right next to me,” he said. “Once, it gets too steep to walk I switch into ice-climbing mode.”

Over the next six and a half hours Klein painstakingly captured this stop-motion odyssey – one frame at a time. He used bed sheets for the side of the mountain.

“And of course, nowadays the first thing you do when you reach the summit is you cheer and then take some selfies,” he said.

The 57 second film has gone viral, making international headlines.

“It just went absolutely crazy from there on,” he said.

Klein says his only true desire was to spread a message of hope, inspiring others in challenging times.

When asked what the most important thing that he wants people to take away from watching his video, he said that we all have to stay positive.

“We have a tricky situation among us, and we literally don’t know how it’s going to end up, but it’s within us to make the best out of it.”

He’s proving adventure can be found just about anywhere.

