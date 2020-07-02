Affidavit: Guillen's body dismembered, burned after she was bludgeoned to death

Two suspects dismembered Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's body and attempted to burn it after she was bludgeoned to death, an affidavit reveals.

The two suspects have been identified as Spc. Aaron Robinson and 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguillar of Killen, a civilian.

Authorities determined through phone records that Pfc. Guillen's last outgoing text message was to Spc. Aaron Robinson. He was one of the last people to see Pfc. Guillen.

On April 22, Spc. Robinson said he texted Pfc. Guillen to inform her he was in the arms room. He said she read serial numbers for equipment and afterword, he gave her paperwork and the serial number for a .50 caliber machine gun which needed to be serviced.

Spc. Robinson said Pfc. Guillen left the arms room and he believed she would have gone to the motor pool. Witnesses at the motor pool prepared to receive paperwork from Pfc. Guillen stated she did not arrive with the paperwork.

Witnesses saw Spc. Robinson pulling a large "tough box" with wheels, that appeared to be heavy with weight.

On June 30, Cecily Aguilar, the girlfriend of Spc. Robinson, told authorities Robinson told her that he had hit a female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times in the arms room killing her. Spc. Robinson then put her in a box and moved the box to a location near the Leon River.

On the evening of April 22, Robinson picked up Aguilar at a gas station she worked at and took her to the site near the Leon River where he had left the box. Robinson showed Aguilar the body inside the box, later identified by Aguillar as Guillen on a later date.

To more easily dispose of the body, Robinson and Aguilar dismembered the female soldier's body. They used a hatchet or ax and a machete type knife. They removed the limbs and head from the body.

The two attempted to burn the body, however it would not burn completely. They placed her body in several spots.