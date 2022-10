TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Poll data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and CNN, states that nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the United States.

One big concern when it comes to mental health care is the cost, according to 80% of people.

About a third of people say it's worrisome how insurers don't cover mental health the same way as physical health.

Over half of other people are concerned about the stigma when looking for mental health help.