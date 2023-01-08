Watch Now
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Jean-Marc Bouju/AP
FILE - One-time child actor Adam Rich, who starred in the 1970s TV show "Eight is Enough," walks out of a sheriff's station after posting bail in City of Industry, Calif., Dec. 18, 2002. Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop top who charmed TV audiences as “America's little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. He was 54. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered suspicious. (AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 17:22:04-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.

Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office says Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earl says the cause of death has not yet been determined but it was not considered to be suspicious.

Rich, who was once considered “America's little brother,” had a limited acting career after the ABC comedy-drama went off the air in 1981. Rich had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol.

