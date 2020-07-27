Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Actor Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for woman's missing teddy bear

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Actor Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for woman's missing teddy bear
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-27 13:14:38-04

Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help a woman reunite with her missing teddy bear.

During an interview with CBC, the woman was moving in Vancouver when the bag holding the bear went missing.

The woman told CBC that the bear is very dear to her because it reportedly has a recording of her late mother's voice on it.

Her mother passed away last year, according to CBC.

After seeing the report, Reynolds took to Twitter to help get the word out.

"Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked," the movie star tweeted. "I think we all need this bear to come home."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!