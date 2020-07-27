Actor Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for woman's missing teddy bear

Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help a woman reunite with her missing teddy bear.

During an interview with CBC, the woman was moving in Vancouver when the bag holding the bear went missing.

The woman told CBC that the bear is very dear to her because it reportedly has a recording of her late mother's voice on it.

Her mother passed away last year, according to CBC.

After seeing the report, Reynolds took to Twitter to help get the word out.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

