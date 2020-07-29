Menu

Actor Ryan Reynolds helps woman reunite with missing teddy bear

Ryan Reynolds / Twitter
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 29, 2020
Actor Ryan Reynolds wanted to help a Vancouver woman find her missing bear. Well, that bear, which had the woman's late mother's voice recorded on it, has since been found!

Reynolds tweeted out the good news to his followers on Wednesday.

According to CTV, the woman received an email from someone late Tuesday night saying that they had the bear.

The two Good Samaritans and the woman met at a public location and that's when the bear was reunited with its owner, CTV reported.

The bear went missing while the woman was in the middle of moving.

Reynolds had offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help rejoin the bear and woman.

