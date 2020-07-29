Actor Ryan Reynolds helps woman reunite with missing teddy bear

Actor Ryan Reynolds wanted to help a Vancouver woman find her missing bear. Well, that bear, which had the woman's late mother's voice recorded on it, has since been found!

Reynolds tweeted out the good news to his followers on Wednesday.

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

According to CTV, the woman received an email from someone late Tuesday night saying that they had the bear.

The two Good Samaritans and the woman met at a public location and that's when the bear was reunited with its owner, CTV reported.

The bear went missing while the woman was in the middle of moving.

Reynolds had offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help rejoin the bear and woman.