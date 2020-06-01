President Trump addresses the nation as active troops, military vehicles guard the White House

President Donald Trump will formally address the unrest following the death of George Floyd on Monday as thousands of protesters surround the White House. The address is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

US troops and military vehicles are now guarding the White House, ratcheting up the tensions between the government and demonstrators upset over incidents of police brutality.

Since Friday, the Secret Service, DC Police, and US Park Police have clashed with protesters near the White House. While many of the protesters have been peaceful, demonstrations at times got out of hand, prompting police to fire tear gas to push the crowd back from the White House.

On Monday, President Donald Trump called on governors to be stronger in their response to protesters, and added that many state governors displayed a “weak” response to looting.

The Associated Press reported that Trump spent part of Friday in the White House’s underground bunker amid concerns that protesters would breach multiple levels of White House security.

The call up of troops also comes as dozens of states have activated the National Guard to provide support for local law enforcement.