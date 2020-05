CORPUS CHRISTI — Officials say a shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has been "neutralized."

An incident occurred a the base's North Gate at 6:15 a.m. local time Thursday.

Corpus Christi police also confirmed the incident on their Facebook page, stating an incident occurred at one of the gates on the base.

The base remains on lockdown.

Officials are asking anyone who lives near the bast to remain indoors.