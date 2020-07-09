Menu

ABC to reboot 'The Wonder Years' featuring Black family

Cliff Owen/AP
Polaroid photographs from behind the scenes of the award-winning TV series: "The Wonder Years" are displayed as they are donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. The photographs were posted on a the cast's The Wonder Wall in the show's studio. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-09 18:03:52-04

ABC is rebooting the TV shot "The Wonder Years".

The show will feature a Black family and it will take place during the 1960s in Montgomery, Alabama, Good Morning America reported.

The show's original star Fred Savage will direct the pilot episode and be an executive producer, according to Dateline.

Variety reports that Saladin K. Patterson will write the show, and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez will executive produce. Patterson will also be an executive producer.

Neal Marlens, who was the co-creator of the original series, which ran from 1988 to 1993, will serve as a consultant, Variety added. Variety added.

