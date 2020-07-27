A Chick-fil-A in Virginia offering free food in exchange for coins amid shortage

A Chick-fil-A franchise in Virginia is offering anyone free food in exchange for $10 in coins amid the shortage.

On Wednesday, the Lynchburg store says anyone who comes to the restaurant will receive a free entree voucher who exchange $10 of rolled coins for $10 in paper cash, the store said on Facebook.

"We need coins, and you can help!" the store said in the Facebook post.

The chicken restaurant's special will run between 9 a.m. and noon, and then again from 2-4 p.m.

The promotion will run until its coin need is met, and guests are limited to 10 coupons.

