A Chick-fil-A in Virginia offering free food in exchange for coins amid shortage

FORT WORTH, TX - AUGUST 01: Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chick-fil-A resturants across the country experienced heavier than normal traffic after Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a 2008 presidential candidate, encouraged a "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day" in support of the company's stance on gay marriage. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 27, 2020
A Chick-fil-A franchise in Virginia is offering anyone free food in exchange for $10 in coins amid the shortage.

On Wednesday, the Lynchburg store says anyone who comes to the restaurant will receive a free entree voucher who exchange $10 of rolled coins for $10 in paper cash, the store said on Facebook.

"We need coins, and you can help!" the store said in the Facebook post.

The chicken restaurant's special will run between 9 a.m. and noon, and then again from 2-4 p.m.

The promotion will run until its coin need is met, and guests are limited to 10 coupons.

