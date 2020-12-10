Menu

900 cars ‘pay it forward’ at Minnesota Dairy Queen

Posted at 9:31 PM, Dec 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-09 23:31:01-05

What started as a simple gesture of kindness during the lunch hour resulted in more than 900 cars “paying it forward” over the course of over two and a half days at a Minnesota Dairy Queen. Customers in the drive thru continued to pay for the order of the car behind them.

According to the Brainerd, Minnesota, Dairy Queen, the chain started around lunch time on December 3. By the end of the first day, 280 cars participated by the close of business.

December 4 started with $10 paid forward from the night before, and it went from there. More than 500 cars in the drive thru paid it forward on December 4. The streak continued through December 5.

"It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, let's keep it going, our fans, we had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” store assistant manager Sandra Quam told WCCO.

