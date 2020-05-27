Menu

80s cult classic 'Labyrinth' is getting a sequel

Invision
Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Director Scott Derrickson poses for photographers upon arrival at the launch event of the film 'Doctor Strange', at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)-
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-27 12:48:19-04

The sequel to the 80s cult classic "Labyrinth" is finally happening.

The movie will be written by Maggie Levin and directed by Scott Derrickson, according to Deadline.

Derrickson directed Marvel's "Dr. Strange."

Derrickson even tweeted out the good news, confirming the movie was being made.

Deadline reports that Jim Henson's daughter Lisa Henson will produce the movie, as well as her brother Brian Hensen, who will be the executive producer.

The original movie, which debuted in 1986, starred David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King, and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah Williams.

No details have emerged as to what the plot of the sequel will be.

