8-year-old 'pet detective' reunites woman with lost cat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 8-year-old has gone above and beyond this holiday season.

Aiden Foster didn’t give up until a West Palm Beach woman found her cat which ran away weeks ago.

The past 10 years Ashley Goldstein and her furry friend, Tobin, have been inseparable. But just days after they settled into a new home, Tobin disappeared.

“I was desperate to find him. I put flyers up,”Goldstein said.

She searched for several days which then turned into weeks, still no sign of Tobin.

“Honestly I thought I was never going to see him again. I kinda gave up,” she said.

At that moment, a glimmer of hope.

Ashley received a phone call with the news that she’d been desperately waiting for.

“It’s this little boy telling me that he thinks he saw my cat,” she explained.

It was Foster, the neighborhood pet detective, who promised to help.

“I saw him in the backyard he ran over the fence,” Foster said.

Aiden kept his word and went above and beyond, using a little creativity in the process.

“So I tried to go after him and I just couldn’t so I just put my cat food that was there, I put a trail all the way down there left a whole big pile over there ,” Foster said.

60 days after his disappearance, Ashley received her Christmas miracle. She found Tobin less than a mile away from home where Aiden last saw him.

“He not only made my Christmas, my holiday, but he brought my family back together,” She said.

Ashley rewarded Aiden with $100.

She also gave him an extra $200 that she raised for him through a fundraising site.

This story originally reported by Kamrel Eppinger on WPTV.com.