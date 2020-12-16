8-year-old artist in New York raises money for children

AMHERST, N.Y. — 8-year-old Caleb Kabala of Amherst said he has a passion for helping other people.

“I just like helping other kids and it makes me feel good,” he said.

And while Caleb is just a kid himself, he’s proving you are never too young to give back.

“I just wanted to help children cause that’s what I usually do.”

For the last two weeks, Caleb and his grandma have been selling framed pictures of Santa at pop-up events throughout Western New York. And the Santa seen in each picture frame is the colorful creation of Caleb himself.

“The outpouring that he has gotten it's just been... it hasn't stopped," Caleb's grandma said.

Money from every picture sold goes straight to charity.

“This week we’re gonna donate to the little heroes," Caleb said. "And every other week we’re gonna pick a different charity to donate to.”

Caleb plans on selling these picture frames year-round and with different themes. And his reasoning for it was simple.

“So I can help out more and more kids,” he said.

Right now, Caleb’s picture frames can be purchased on his website for $10.

This story was first reported by Jeddy Johnson at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.