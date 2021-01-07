8 million Americans to receive stimulus checks via debit card

The IRS said on Thursday that nearly 8 million Americans are slated to receive a stimulus check from the federal government via prepaid debit card.

The IRS says that distributing payments via debit card will expedite getting checks to Americans. The prepaid debit cards will be sent to some of those whose banking information is not on file with the IRS.

The IRS is telling those expecting a paper check or debit card to watch their mail carefully.

“Taxpayers should note that the form of payment for the second mailed (Economic Impact Check) may be different than the first mailed EIP,” the IRS said. “Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.”

If you’re still waiting on your second stimulus check from the federal government, the IRS has launched an online tool to track the payment’s progress by going to IRS.gov.

Two weeks ago, Congress authorized that most Americans making less than $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $600 (couples making less than $150,000 a year will get $1,200). Heads of households making $124,500 annually also will receive the full $600.

Those making $75,000 to $87,000 ($150,000 to $164,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $87,000 ($164,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

Last week, the federal government began dispersing payments via direct deposit. The federal government has also started sending out paper checks and prepaid debit cards for those whose banking information are not on file.

The latest round of payments is the second disbursement of checks amid the pandemic. The $600 checks is half the amount given to most Americans during the spring. While most Americans who received a stimulus check in the spring will receive one again, changes to income between 2018 and 2019 could alter payments.

