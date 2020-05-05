Menu

75 years after WWII, search continues for missing soldiers

Markus Schreiber/AP
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 photo, the remains of a Soviet soldier are exhumed, during a search for fallen WWII soldiers near the village of Klessin in Germany. In eastern Germany, today's verdant pastures were killing fields 75 years ago as the Soviet Red Army pushed toward the Nazi capital in the final weeks of World War Two. Volunteers from across Europe comb across the area looking for the remains of the thousands of missing soldiers, working from old maps and aerial photos to identify the trenches, foxholes and strongpoints where they could be buried. They strive to give the dead a proper burial, and wherever possible identify the remains to provide closure for families. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 12:09:07-04

KLESSIN, Germany (AP) — In eastern Germany, today's verdant pastures were killing fields 75 years ago as the Soviet Red Army pushed toward the Nazi capital in the final weeks of World War II.

Today, volunteers from across Europe comb across the area looking for the remains of thousands of missing soldiers, working from old maps and aerial photos to identify the trenches, foxholes and strongpoints where they could be buried.

They strive to give the dead a proper burial, and wherever possible identify the remains to provide closure for families.

Says volunteer Thomas Siepert: "it seems so idyllic, but it's a huge cemetery. That shouldn't be forgotten." 

