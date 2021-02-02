6 arrested after defacing Hollywood sign to bring awareness to breast cancer

HOLLYWOOD — At least it was for a good cause.

Six people were arrested Monday after climbing the iconic Hollywood sign and altering it to spell "HOLLYBOOB" in an effort to bring awareness to breast cancer, police said.

The sign briefly read "HOLLYBOOB" after a large tarp with the letter "B" covered the "W" and a strategically placed dash was placed through the letter "D" to make it look like another "B."

According to the Los Angeles Times, police said five men and one woman were spotted on surveillance video trespassing on the private property.

All six will be cited with misdemeanor trespassing and released, Los Angeles police Capt. Steve Lurie told the newspaper.

"There's no vandalism, because the sign wasn't damaged," Lurie said.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. It was changed to read "HOLLYWeeD" in 2017.

This article was written by Peter Burke for WPTV.