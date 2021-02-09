5-year-old in Kentucky delivers special Valentine's gifts to his 6-year-old neighbor

DANVILLE, Ky. — A special friendship between two Boyle County neighbors is capturing the hearts of many on social media.

Meet Kylee and Anson. The pair enjoys going to the park to play. They haven't played in a few months because Anson had brain surgery.

"Whenever he came over, because it's been a while since we've seen each other, so I was like oh dear, how is this going to turn out? I don't know what he got me," Kylee said.

But this week, Kylee and Anson were reunited.

"Some flowers," Anson said. "A stuffed animal and two chocolates. Well, a heart box of chocolate and a chocolate rose," Kylee added.

An unbreakable bond. "Well, I love her," Anson said.

This story was first published by Jacqueline Nile at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.