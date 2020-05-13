Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills brother with abandoned gun he thought was a toy

items.[0].videoTitle
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 12-year-old brother with abandoned gun he thought was a toy
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills brother with abandoned gun he thought was a toy
Posted at 9:43 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 12:43:48-04

GRIFFIN, Ga. – A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother with a gun he found in a wooded area in Georgia.

The Griffin Police Department says it happened in the city south of Atlanta shortly before 7:40 p.m. last Saturday.

When officers responded to the scene, they discovered the 12-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. CPR was performed until EMS arrived and transported the boy to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During an interview with police, the 5-year-old brother said he found the gun in the woods near the shooting location and thought it was a toy.

Detectives believe the gun was abandoned in the woods earlier in the day when officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area. During a search of the area, police say they found a bag of suspected MDMA, but no weapon was found at that time.

Now, detectives have now shifted their investigation to finding the person or people who are suspected of abandoning the gun.

The gun and child’s clothing were collected and will be analyzed for DNA evidence to determine who possessed and touched the weapon.

The police department wrote that its officers’ hearts cry out for the boy’s family during this time of tragic loss.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we search for the individuals responsible for the abandonment of this weapon,” wrote Chief Mike Yates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.