5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

USGS
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 03, 2020
(KGTV) — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was reported near Ridgecrest, California, late Wednesday.

The quake occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the Searles Valley area, about 14 miles outside of Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the USGS.

Several smaller earthquakes measuring between 2.6 and 2.9 magnitude in the nearby Trona, Calif., area were recorded after the initial shakeup.

No injuries or major damage were initially reported.

The earthquake could be felt in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

This article was written by Mark Saunders for KGTV.

