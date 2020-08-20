3rd time is a charm: Couple's save the date announcement goes viral

They’ve been waiting to get married for eight years. What’s another two year wait, right?

A Detroit couple has already had to postpone their 500+ person wedding twice this summer due to COVID-19.

But things are looking up for Taylor Bishop and Alex Collar. Third time is a charm, hopefully. They have a date set for summer 2021.

Bishop said it was depressing to receive change the date announcements one after another from her friends in the mail this summer.

“We wanted to post something uplifting and it made everyone laugh because it was such a bummer,” said Taylor about a video the couple posted on Instagram.

The first video about rescheduling the date went viral and was picked up by the wedding website The Knot. A follow-up video, that has yet another postponed date, was posted recently and getting lots of laughs.

Alex and Taylor met in a Spanish class at Michigan State University more than eight years ago.

“I am so excited! I know it’s going to be great especially after this pandemic to be surrounded by all our family and friends,” said Bishop.

Seventy-six percent of couples who were supposed to get married this summer have rescheduled, while 12% have canceled their wedding altogether, with no future date set, according to Mike Staff Productions, a full-service wedding production company based in metro Detroit.

This story originally reported by Marina Cracchiolo on wxyz.com.