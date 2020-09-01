35th annual benefit concert Farm Aid going virtual in 2020

Willie Nelson's 35th annual benefit concert Farm Aid is going virtual this year.

Musicians John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and others will come together on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET to help raise money for farmers who face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet,” said Farm Aid President and founder Willie Nelson in a press release. “Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food.”

The three-hour event will be live-streamed on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel, AXS TV, and Fans.com.

