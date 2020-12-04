Menu

2 US marshals, NYPD officer wounded in shootout in New York City, suspect killed

Three U.S. marshals were wounded in a shootout that left a suspect dead early Friday morning in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, law enforcement sources told PIX11. The marshals were looking for a suspect who was on the run after allegedly shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in November, sources said. A second suspect was apprehended Friday and hospitalized with injuries, police said.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Dec 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-04 09:40:40-05

NEW YORK CITY — Two U.S. marshals and a New York City police officer were injured in a shootout in the Bronx early Friday that left one suspect dead and another injured, law enforcement sources say.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said a report came in at around 5:30 a.m. ET about a shooting on Ely Avenue, near Edenwald Avenue in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

Aerial footage shows a large police presence in the area, including three ambulances.

One marshal was shot in the arm and thigh and the second was shot in the leg, according to police. The NYPD detective injured his leg during the incident.

The three law enforcement officials were transported to local hospitals for treatment, along with a suspect who sustained injuries to his head. It's not known if the suspect was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Previous reporting indicated that the three law enforcement officers injured were all U.S. marshals.

According to WHDH-TV in Boston, the suspect who was killed in the shootout is Andre K. Sterling, 35. He was wanted in connection with the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper on Nov. 20. The state trooper survived that shooting, but Sterling escaped the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom, Mary Murphy, Anthony DiLorenzo and Rebecca Solomon on WPIX in New York City.

