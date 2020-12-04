2 US marshals, NYPD officer wounded in shootout in New York City, suspect killed

NEW YORK CITY — Two U.S. marshals and a New York City police officer were injured in a shootout in the Bronx early Friday that left one suspect dead and another injured, law enforcement sources say.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said a report came in at around 5:30 a.m. ET about a shooting on Ely Avenue, near Edenwald Avenue in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

Aerial footage shows a large police presence in the area, including three ambulances.

One marshal was shot in the arm and thigh and the second was shot in the leg, according to police. The NYPD detective injured his leg during the incident.

The three law enforcement officials were transported to local hospitals for treatment, along with a suspect who sustained injuries to his head. It's not known if the suspect was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Previous reporting indicated that the three law enforcement officers injured were all U.S. marshals.

According to WHDH-TV in Boston, the suspect who was killed in the shootout is Andre K. Sterling, 35. He was wanted in connection with the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper on Nov. 20. The state trooper survived that shooting, but Sterling escaped the scene.

This is Andre K. Sterling, who was wanted for the Nov. 20 'traffic stop' shooting in #CapeCod of ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ trooper John Lennon. Lennon survived. 3 US Marshals in NY were wounded executing search warrant for Sterling, who was killed in shootout

This story was originally published by Mark Sundstrom, Mary Murphy, Anthony DiLorenzo and Rebecca Solomon on WPIX in New York City.