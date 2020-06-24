3 men indicted for murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

A grand jury has indicted all three men accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, each with nine counts including murder.

The Cobb County District Attorney posted on social media Wednesday the grand jury’s indictment formally charges Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan on the following counts: malice murder, felony murder (four counts), aggravated assault (two counts), false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

CNNewsource

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while out for a run. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested in early May for the death. Bryan filmed the encounter between the McMichaels and Arbery, but it took nearly 10 weeks for the 36-second-long video to be made public. Two days after the video became public, the McMichaels were arrested.

Bryan was arrested a few weeks later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation indicated they had acquired additional video evidence.

AP This booking photo provided by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office shows William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who was jailed Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., on charges of felony murder and attempted false imprisonment. Bryan is the third person charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued Arbery after seeing him running in their neighborhood. (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The official indictment reads that the McMichaels and Bryan "did unlawfully, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Aumaud Arbery, a human being, by unlawfully chasing him through the public roadways of the Satilla Shores neighborhood in pickup trucks and shooting him with a shotgun."

Arbery’s death prompted discussions nationally on the role racial bias plays in the criminal justice system.

“We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues,” read part of the statement from Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.

The McMichaels and Bryan will now appear before a judge for an arraignment. That has not been scheduled at the time of this reporting.