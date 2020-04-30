Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

3 heart surgeries can't stop this 6-year-old from singing

items.[0].videoTitle
Given Colton's uplifting songs, you'd never know what he is struggling with behind-the-scenes. The 6-year-old has had three open heart, spent the first 10 months of his life at Children's hospital, and has suffered multiple strokes. However, none of that can silence his spirit.
3 heart surgeries can't stop this 6-year-old from singing
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-29 20:52:44-04

JACKSON, Wis. -- At just 6 years old, Colton Lazzeroni has been through a lot, but it hasn't dampened his spirit.

"It's going to be probably a little loud," said the Wisconin boy before he played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on guitar.

Colton is a born entertainer. With a guitar in hand, he can put a smile on anyone's face. It's the joy that he sings with that is so captivating.

"He's such a joyful kid, and he is trying to make other children happy too because he misses them," his mom, Stacey Lazzeroni, said.

Colton came up with a song for his Jackson Elementary School classmates because he hasn't seen them in a while since the state's "Safer at Home" order was put in place. The song was posted on the school's Facebook page.

When asked why he wrote the song, Colton said, "Because I love them, and I miss them."

Given Colton's uplifting songs, you'd never know what he is struggling with behind-the-scenes. The 6-year-old has had three open-heart surgeries, spent the first 10 months of his life at a children's hospital, and has suffered multiple strokes. However, none of that can silence his spirit.

"He tries to make the best of every situation," his mom said.

It was a difficult path to get to this point.

"He had to learn how to eat and drink cause it affected the swallowing, walking. He doesn't have a spleen to fight infection, so now it's very important that we are homebound," Stacey said.

Colton's fight isn't done yet. He needs a heart transplant. Fortunately, he was bumped up to the second-highest level of priority behind those waiting in hospitals.

However, that's not what is on Colton's mind. During WTMJ's conversation with him, as a true entertainer, he said, asked for requests.

"What do you want me to do?"

As a born performer, he works for the crowd, and he's good at it too.

This story was originally published by James Groh at WTMJ.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.