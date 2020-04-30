3 heart surgeries can't stop this 6-year-old from singing

JACKSON, Wis. -- At just 6 years old, Colton Lazzeroni has been through a lot, but it hasn't dampened his spirit.

"It's going to be probably a little loud," said the Wisconin boy before he played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on guitar.

Colton is a born entertainer. With a guitar in hand, he can put a smile on anyone's face. It's the joy that he sings with that is so captivating.

"He's such a joyful kid, and he is trying to make other children happy too because he misses them," his mom, Stacey Lazzeroni, said.

Colton came up with a song for his Jackson Elementary School classmates because he hasn't seen them in a while since the state's "Safer at Home" order was put in place. The song was posted on the school's Facebook page.

When asked why he wrote the song, Colton said, "Because I love them, and I miss them."

Given Colton's uplifting songs, you'd never know what he is struggling with behind-the-scenes. The 6-year-old has had three open-heart surgeries, spent the first 10 months of his life at a children's hospital, and has suffered multiple strokes. However, none of that can silence his spirit.

"He tries to make the best of every situation," his mom said.

He's 6-years-old and had three open-heart surgeries. But that's not going to stop Colton from singing his favorite songs for all to hear. pic.twitter.com/ynsPnhy8iu — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) April 29, 2020

It was a difficult path to get to this point.

"He had to learn how to eat and drink cause it affected the swallowing, walking. He doesn't have a spleen to fight infection, so now it's very important that we are homebound," Stacey said.

Colton's fight isn't done yet. He needs a heart transplant. Fortunately, he was bumped up to the second-highest level of priority behind those waiting in hospitals.

However, that's not what is on Colton's mind. During WTMJ's conversation with him, as a true entertainer, he said, asked for requests.

"What do you want me to do?"

As a born performer, he works for the crowd, and he's good at it too.

This story was originally published by James Groh at WTMJ.