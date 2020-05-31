3 Denver police officers, 1 civilian 'severely injured' after car hits police vehicle

DENVER — Three Denver officers and a civilian were severely injured after a car struck a police vehicle Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street, in the Uptown neighborhood, according to a police spokesperson.

There were no life-threatening injuries but some of the victims had serious bodily injuries, police said.

It was unclear whether the incident was related to the nearby protests that took place downtown Saturday night.

#DPD Officers are searching for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, Wyoming license 59722. This vehicle struck a Denver Police vehicle and severely injured 3 police officers, and a civilian. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/vdhiA9vOTD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020

Police were searching for the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze with the Wyoming license plate No. 59722. The Chevrolet car might have extensive front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

More than a dozen police vehicles could be seen at the emergency entrance to Denver Health hospital about 11:45 p.m., but more information wasn't yet available.

Watching a significant number of police vehicles surround the emergency entrance to Denver Health. Maybe 15 or 20 cars in the last five minutes. pic.twitter.com/k9goCchAbV — Sloan Dickey (@SloanDickey) May 31, 2020

This story was originally published by Ryan Osborne at KMGH.