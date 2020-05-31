Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

3 Denver police officers, 1 civilian 'severely injured' after car hits police vehicle

items.[0].videoTitle
Driver plows into Denver police vehicle injuring officer, civilian
3 Denver police officers, 1 civilian 'severely injured' after car hits police vehicle
Posted at 6:52 AM, May 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-31 09:52:57-04

DENVER — Three Denver officers and a civilian were severely injured after a car struck a police vehicle Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened at 16th Avenue and Logan Street, in the Uptown neighborhood, according to a police spokesperson.

There were no life-threatening injuries but some of the victims had serious bodily injuries, police said.

It was unclear whether the incident was related to the nearby protests that took place downtown Saturday night.

Police were searching for the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze with the Wyoming license plate No. 59722. The Chevrolet car might have extensive front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

More than a dozen police vehicles could be seen at the emergency entrance to Denver Health hospital about 11:45 p.m., but more information wasn't yet available.

This story was originally published by Ryan Osborne at KMGH.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.