28 people arrested in Nashville after peaceful protests turn violent, destructive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Twenty-eight people were arrested or cited in Nashville after what began as a peaceful protest on Saturday turned into destruction and vandalism downtown.

Of the number of people arrested, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said only three were from out of state: Arlington, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, and Buffalo, New York.

The majority of those arrested were from the Metro Nashville area and 23 of the arrests were made after city's 10 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Those arrested were given a variety of charges including assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, burglary, breaking curfew, possession of a handgun and public intoxication.

As of 2 a.m. Sunday, 30 businesses and buildings in the downtown were damaged, including Nashville's historic courthouse which was significantly vandalized with graffiti, had multiple windows broken and was damaged by fire and water.

Other buildings in the Lower Broadway area had broken windows and/or stolen merchandise, including the following businesses:

Ryman Auditorium

Blush

Boost Mobile

Parking ticket booth

Sbarro

Dick's Last Resort

SP+ Parking

Goorin Bros. Hat Shop

Market Street Mercantile

Doc Holiday

Big Shotz

Benchmark

Wild Horse Saloon

Robin Realty

Honey Girl

Cerveza Jack's

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Shop

Cotton Eyed Joe

Redneck Riviera

Valentine's

Boot Barn

Margaritaville

Big Time Boots

The Stage

Layla's

Legends Corner

This story was originally published by Caroline Sutton at WTVF.