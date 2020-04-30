21-year-old man arrested in connection with shooting death of Indianapolis postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an Indianapolis mail carrier.

United States Postal Inspectors, IMPD detectives and FBI Special Agents arrested Tony Cushingberry, 21, Tuesday evening for his involvement in the death of 45-year-old Angela Summers.

Charges for Cushingberry are pending at the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Summers was shot and killed while she was working her route in the eastern part of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Monday.

"U.S. Postal Inspectors are charged with ensuring the safety and security of USPS employees, and that is a charge that we do not take lightly," said Detroit Division Acting Inspector in Charge Felicia George. "Anyone who threatens, assaults, or otherwise harms a postal employee fulfilling her critical mission will be apprehended and held fully accountable. The significant collaborative efforts on this case by Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners especially IMPD, illustrate our commitment to the safety and security of all postal employees."

On Tuesday, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered up a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Summers.

"We are saddened to learn of such a tragic death of one of our own employees and coworkers," a statement from the U.S. Postal Service read, in part. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends, including the many people she worked with at the Postal Service."

This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV in Indianapolis.