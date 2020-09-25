2 wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site; police open terror investigation

Paris police said they have arrested a man suspected of a knife attack that wounded at least two people near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Police have opened a terror investigation into the incident.

Despite initially saying they were "actively hunting" for two perpetrators, no other suspect is being sought, Paris police said.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

Authorities had cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby.

Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

An investigation was opened Friday into “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise,” according to an official at the prosecutor’s office. Authorities did not release the identity of the suspect arrested in the area of the Bastille Plaza.

The NYPD Counterterrorism said there is no known threat to New York City, but the unit is closely monitoring the incident.

