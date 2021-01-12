Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

3 Republicans say they’ll vote to impeach President Trump Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Liz Cheney
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 18:35:38-05

Three Republican members of the US House said on Tuesday they will join Democrats in impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Reps. John Katko, R-N.Y., Liz Cheney, R-Wy., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., made their announcements on Tuesday, setting the stage for additional Republicans to join them. Their votes will come one week after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol during the counting of Electoral College votes. The riot was caused by supporters of Trump who were attempting to disrupt the declaration of Joe Biden as president-elect.

Moments before the riot, Trump addressed those in attendance before the storming of the Capitol.

“It cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection – both on social media ahead of January 6th, and in his speech that day,” Katko said. “By deliberately promoting baseless theories suggesting the election was somehow stolen, the president created a combustible environment of misinformation, disenfranchisement, and division. When this manifested in violent acts on January 6th, he refused to promptly and forcefully call it off, putting countless lives in danger.”

All told, five people died during the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

Moments after Katko’s announcement, Cheney, the third-ranking member of the GOP caucus, announced her support of Trump’s impeachment. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President,” Cheney wrote.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States, of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.