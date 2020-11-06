2 police officers shot and injured in Wisconsin, suspect still at large

DELAFIELD, Wis. — Two police officers were shot in an early morning incident in Delafield, police said.

Delafield police said two officers, one from Delafield Police Department and the other from the Hartland Police Department, were responding to a call about a hit-and-run crash at a Holiday Inn Express when shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officers. The officers were injured.

The suspect is still at large, as of 8 a.m. ET. He is identified as Nathanael Benton, 23, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Police say he is also wanted for a similar incident in North Dakota. Police say he was last seen wearing khakis, a hoodie and a flat-brimmed hat.

The injured officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An emergency alert was sent to Waukesha County area residents just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, urging them to avoid the area and to take shelter if they lived in the immediate area.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has urged everyone to avoid the area of I-94 at CTY Road SS and CTY Road C.

This story was originally published by WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.