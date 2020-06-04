2 police officers shot, 1 stabbed in Brooklyn ambush, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Two police officers were shot after another officer was stabbed in an unprovoked ambush in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

According to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, two officers were working an anti-looting post at the corner of Church and Flatbush avenues around 11:45 p.m. when a man armed with a knife walked up casually and stabbed one of the cops in the side of the neck.

A struggle ensued, and police believe the suspect managed to grab a gun from one of the officers before shots were fired.

According to authorities, two other NYPD officers in the area heard the shots and rushed to the scene. More shots were fired, police said.

Ultimately, two officers suffered gunshot wounds to the hand, and the suspect was shot multiple times, Shea said.

All three officers were rushed to a nearby hospital and are all expected to survive.

"Thank God we're not planning a funeral right now," Shea said at an early Thursday morning press conference.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rushed to the Brooklyn hospital after hearing of the shooting, a spokeswoman said.

According to police, the suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force was spotted on the scene Thursday morning and has joined the investigation.

Shea hinted at the possibility of federal charges being filed against the suspect, which is not always standard in clashes between police and suspects.

No word yet on official charges that alleged attacker will face if he survives.

.

There was also a police-involved shooting in Crown Heights on Tuesday night. An armed gunman was fatally shot in that incident.

This story was originally published by Anthony DiLorenzo, Mark Sundstrom, Aliza Chasan on WPIX in New York.