2 cheerleaders linked to Netflix show ‘Cheer’ facing sexual misconduct charges, says reports

Two male cheerleaders featured on the show “Cheer” on Netflix were arrested this week, reports USA Today, facing accusations of sexual misconduct involving minors. This is in addition to the show’s breakout star Jerry Harris, who was arrested last fall.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr. is a coach and choreographer on the show. He was arrested Wednesday near Richmond, Virginia. Police charged him with with felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex, according to local media .

Police say he met a boy through social media and arranged to meet the minor with the intention of sexual relations, WRIC reports.

Mitchell Ryan is a member of the Navarro College cheer team featured in the Netflix show. He was arrested this week in Dallas County, Texas. USA Today reports Ryan is charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident from July 2020.

Harris was arrested about five months ago and is accused of soliciting nude photographs from minors, in addition to other accusations.