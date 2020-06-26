2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

Two brothers who threatened to stop cooperating with prosecutors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett have changed their mind. In a statement issued Thursday, an attorney representing Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, said that two who have admitted to helping Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against the Black are ready to testify because a gun that went missing after police found it in their home had been found.

Smollet is charged with lying to police about the “attack” that authorities say the actor staged to gain publicity for his career. The actor has maintained his innocence.

Smollett's charges were filed by special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed to the case after Smollett originally had his charges dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office .

The prosecutor's announcement of dropping the charges last year drew ire from Chicago Police and outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Smollett allegedly filled a false police report, when he told officers that two attackers shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

The Osundairos were originally arrested for the alleged attack, but were later cleared of charges after police claimed that Smollett paid the men to stage the attack.

