Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Matt Marton/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, after an initial court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. A Cook County judge on Friday, June 12, 2020 shot down Smollett's effort have the criminal charges against him dropped, telling the actor that the new charges against him do not violate his right against double jeopardy. (AP Photo/Matt Marton File)
2 brothers change minds, will cooperate in Smollett case
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 22:50:31-04

Two brothers who threatened to stop cooperating with prosecutors in the case against actor Jussie Smollett have changed their mind. In a statement issued Thursday, an attorney representing Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, said that two who have admitted to helping Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack against the Black are ready to testify because a gun that went missing after police found it in their home had been found.

Smollet is charged with lying to police about the “attack” that authorities say the actor staged to gain publicity for his career. The actor has maintained his innocence.

Smollett's charges were filed by special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed to the case after Smollett originally had his charges dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office .

The prosecutor's announcement of dropping the charges last year drew ire from Chicago Police and outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Smollett allegedly filled a false police report, when he told officers that two attackers shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

The Osundairos were originally arrested for the alleged attack, but were later cleared of charges after police claimed that Smollett paid the men to stage the attack.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson