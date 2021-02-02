16 sickened in new E. coli outbreak linked to unknown food source, CDC says

Sixteen people have reported being sick, and one person has died following the latest E. coli outbreak linked to an unknown food source.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday stating that the outbreak strain was reported in five states - Arkansas, Oklahoma, New York, Virginia, and Washington.

According to the data, the most people sick are in Arkansas (6) and Oklahoma (5).

"CDC is concerned about the growing number of severe illnesses and hospitalizations in this outbreak," the CDC said on its website. "If you have E. coli symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider and report your illness to your local health department."

The CDC stated that if you have symptoms of E. coli, write down what you ate in the week before you got sick and then report your illness to your local or state health department.

According to the agency's website, the CDC said they were first notified of the first E. coli sickness back on Dec. 23.