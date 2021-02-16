12-year-old boy shoots at home intruders who allegedly tried to rob grandmother, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot an armed home invasion suspect, after his grandmother was injured, according to multiple reports .

Police in Goldsboro, North Carolina responded to a shooting at an apartment just after midnight Saturday morning, according to WITN . A 73-year-old woman had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe two masked suspects forced their way inside the older woman’s apartment and demanded money, then shot her in the leg, according to WTVD .

The 12-year-old lived in the apartment with the older woman identified by family as his grandmother, police say, and they believe he shot at the intruders “in self-defense”, hitting one of them.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound nearby, and was also rushed to the hospital. He later died of his injuries. Officers determined this man was connected to the home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police , but they say charges against the 12-year-old “are not anticipated.” The whereabouts of the second home invasion suspect are not known at this time.