12 teenagers arrested in connection with gang assault of 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A total of 12 teenagers have been arrested in connection with the Thursday gang assault of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Seven teenagers were arrested on Sunday, according to officials. In addition, five teenagers were arrested in connection with the assault on Friday.

The teens, all ages 14 to 17 years old, were charged with robbery and gang assault in the Thursday attack. New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy said police were looking for 18 people total connected to the attack.

Surveillance video of the attack shows a large group swarm the girl on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights. The teens punched and kicked her multiple times before stealing her sneakers, cell phone and debit card, police said.

The girl was treated for bruising and released from a hospital. She was home and recovering with her family on Friday.

The teenage victim suffered a concussion, grandmother Pamela Thompson said.

"She will be alright, but not right now," Thompson said. "She is messed up, mentally messed up."

