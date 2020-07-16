11-year-old Virginia boy starts lemonade stand, diaper drive to help single mothers

"Lemonade stand! Snack bar!" they shout loudly. At the corner of Peabody Drive and Hardy Cash Drive in Hampton, Virginia you'll find a group of determined kids.

"We are raising money for single mothers that are struggling. They have to do so much on their own," said 11-year-old Cartier Carey.

Cartier is the leader of the "Carti Pack" and CEO of his lemonade stand, one unlike any other.

"We sell lemonade, chips, candy - all types of stuff that people want, and it's not expensive," he said.

Each dollar spent towards a cup of the summertime drink and goodies on the side goes towards buying diapers for local families in need.

"The diapers are for mothers or anyone that has babies," Cartier said.

It's an unusual business model, but one that's working.

"There's a shortage of Pampers and wipes in the stores because of the pandemic, so this couldn't have come at a better time," said Anthony Carey, Cartier's dad.

A rising sixth-grader like Cartier and his friends could be out playing sports or riding bikes, but instead, they're helping single mothers in the community.

"There are a lot of grown-ups out there not doing what we're doing," Cartier said.

"As a parent, it makes me feel spectacular," Anthony said.

This lemonade stand isn't a first for Cartier. He started the non-profit Kids 4 Change 757 about a year ago.

"Not only are they helping older adults, but [they're also] helping children see they can make a change inside of their community," Anthony said.

So far this week, Cartier and his friends have raised $2,200, most of which is going to buy the diapers.

"I'm shocked," Cartier said.

Cartier and his friends will be out in Hampton at the corner of Peabody Drive and Hardy Cash Drive through Friday.

