10-year-old survivor says 'almost all' of his friends died in the shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CNN — For many of the young survivors -- the experience left them shaken and scarred.

A second grader described his ordeal.

"Still sad about some of the some of my friends that died," Jayden Perez shared. "It was very terrifying because I never thought that was going to happen."

He says talking about what happened helps.

Five of us hiding there and then the rest under a table, but it didn't stop my friend from getting hurt.



The shooter shot through the window hurting my friend and my teacher, like my teacher got hurt like on right here....like I don't know on what side but like got hit on the side.



And then like my friend got shot through the nose and they both had to get surgery.

Perez said an officer helped him and his classmates escape through a window, but not before the shooter had killed his friends.

“I don't wanna, I don't wanna. I don't want anything to do with another shooting and me in the school."

His mother and he embraced in a hug as soon as they saw each other.

