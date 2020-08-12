1 injured in active shooter situation at Louisiana hospital

At least one person is injured after a man opened fire at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Around 6:30 a.m. ET, officers got called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center for reports of a shooting.

Officers are treating it as an active shooter situation and local media in the area says hostage negotiators are on the scene.

Shreveport police say the injured person should be OK. They also reportedly know the suspect, but are not identifying them at this time.