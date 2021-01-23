Menu

1 dead, 42 injured after tour bus crashes near Grand Canyon Skywalk

Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 22, 2021
Authorities say one person was killed and dozens of others were injured Friday after a tour bus from Las Vegas rolled and landed on its side as it was leaving the Grand Canyon Skywalk area.

According to Dr. Damon Clarke with the Hualapai Tribal Council, 48 people were on board the bus when the crash happened.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said two people suffered critical injuries and were flown to nearby hospitals for treatment. Forty other passengers were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for less-severe and minor injuries.

Clarke said speed may have played a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the rollover is ongoing, according to Mortensen.

This article was written by Crystal Bedoya for KNXV.

