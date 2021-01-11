Menu

Yogananda Pittman becomes 1st woman to be named acting chief of US Capitol Police

She succeeds former Chief Steven Sund, who stepped down Thursday following deadly riot
US Capitol Police Department
The U.S. Capitol Police announced Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that Yogananda Pittman would become the department's new acting chief, making her the first woman to serve in that position.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jan 11, 2021
The U.S. Capitol Police announced Friday that Yogananda Pittman would become the department's new acting chief, making her the first woman to serve in that position.

The department announced the news on its website. Pittman succeeds former Chief Steven Sund, who stepped down Thursday following Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Sund's resignation was to be effective Saturday, but according to News4, Sund has already left.

According to the department's website, Pittman became a Capitol police officer in 2001. In 2012, she became the first Black woman supervisor to become a captain.

As a commander, Pittman "led the efforts to provide the security footprint for the 2013 Presidential Inauguration," according to her bio.

Pittman graduated from Morgan State University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in public administration from Marist College in 2019.

