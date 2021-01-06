Menu

Woman shot inside Capitol during riot has died

John Minchillo/AP
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Electoral College Protests
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jan 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-06 18:25:58-05

WASHINGTON — A woman shot during the riot at the U.S. Capitol has died.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon following a live speech from the president at a “Save America” rally that opposed the results of the November presidential election.

The woman was reportedly shot in the neck inside the U.S. Capitol, according to BuzzFeed News. She was taken out of the building on a stretcher with life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting of this individual is not known. No other details about the woman, or her injuries have been shared at this time. The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation.

It happened shortly after dozens of protesters made their way inside the Capitol building. D.C. Metropolitan police said protesters were able to gain access by using “chemical irritants” on law enforcement.

