White House to hold press briefing Friday amid release of Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial results

The White House will hold a press briefing Friday, moments before the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team is set to brief the media.

The White House briefing comes amid Johnson & Johnson released the results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

While Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate was not as effective in preventing the virus as the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, it would be the first single-shot COVID-19 if approved. A single-shot vaccine could potentially solve help resolve several logistical issues in getting shots in the arms of Americans.

The briefing also comes days after Pakistan's Supreme Court voted to free Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, a man convicted of murdering an American journalist in 2002. On Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was "outraged" by the decision.

The Pakistani Sindh provincial government filed an appeal to the decision on Friday, which is expected to be overruled., meaning Sheikh could soon be freed.

The briefing also comes as the Biden administration faces criticism from conservatives regarding the president's early use of executive orders. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said that "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator."

Psaki on Thursday pointed to Biden's campaign promises to undo Trump-era policies — particularly regarding immigration and climate change — that were enacted by their own executive orders. Psaki also pointed to Biden's continued work leading the negotiations on new COVID-19 stimulus talks.

Friday's press briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.