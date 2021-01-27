LIVE: White House holds press briefing ahead of Biden's remarks on climate change

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold another briefing on Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden's planned remarks regarding his administration's response to climate change.

Later on Wednesday, Biden is slated to outline how his administration will fight climate change and will also sign a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands.

Psaki's press briefing will also come moments after Biden's new COVID-19 response team briefs the media for the first time.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that his administration planned to purchase an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the hopes of restocking dwindling reserves.

At that same event, Biden said his administration promised to soon begin vaccinating up to 10 million Americans a week — an increase on his pre-inauguration goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days, a goal that had been criticized for being not ambitious enough.

In her short time as press secretary, Psaki has restored the routine daily press briefing for the White House press corps — something that had been widely done away with during the final years of the Trump administration. Psaki has also kept animosity between the current administration and the news media to a minimum thus far.

Monday's press briefing marked the first time during Psaki's short term as press secretary that a briefing was translated live into American Sign Language.

