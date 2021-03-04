White House to hold daily press briefing as COVID-19 stimulus nears Senate passage

The White House will hold its daily press briefing Thursday as the Senate nears the passage of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus package.

On Wednesday, Senate Democrats reportedly agreed with more moderate caucus members to limit the margins of which Americans will be eligible for a stimulus check. While the Biden administration faces criticism from progressives for negotiating against itself, there’s little room for error in the Senate where Democrats only have power via Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-break vote.

However, the bill still includes $1,400 checks for all individuals earning less than $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000. Also remaining in the bill are $400 weekly payments in unemployment insurance for those who have lost their jobs amid the pandemic.

While the bill could be voted on in the coming hours, it will likely be delayed by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., who has insisted the entirety of the 700-page bill be read aloud on the Senate floor. Johnson has claimed the bill should be read in its entirety because he says not enough of the substance of the bill relates directly to the virus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will host Thursday’s briefing at 12:45 p.m. ET.

