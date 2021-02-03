White House holds press briefing as stimulus talks continue

The White House will hold its daily press briefing Wednesday as the Biden administration continues to seek the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

Earlier this week, Biden met with Senate Republicans, who have proposed a slimmed-down version of the bill that would cost about $600 billion in taxpayer funds. Despite the meeting, Biden appears to have little interest in compromising on the cost of the bill.

White House press secretary has said throughout the week that Biden sees more risk in passing a COVID-19 stimulus with too little funding as opposed to passing a bill that's too expensive.

Democrats appear poised to speed up the process of passing Biden's proposed bill through a process called Budget Reconciliation. Democratic Congressional leadership has indicated that it plans to move ahead with the bill even if it does not have support from Republicans.

Throughout his presidential campaign and into his inauguration, Biden has preached unity throughout the country and pledged to work on both sides of the aisle. However, Republicans have criticized Biden during the negotiation process for not considering conservative's viewpoints in passing more stimulus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will host Wednesday's briefing beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.